EUR/GBP faces some selling pressure below 0.8680 following UK CPI data

The EUR/GBP cross faces some follow-through selling during the early European session on Wednesday. The stronger-than-expected UK inflation data boosts the British Pound (GBP) and exerts some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. The cross currently trades around 0.8682, up 0.01% on the day. The latest data from the UK’s National Statistics showed on Wednesday that the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose by 0.5% MoM from 0.3% in the previous month, beating than market consensus of 0.4%. On an annual basis, the inflation figure came in at 6.7% versus 6.7% prior, above the expectation of 6.5%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 6.1% YoY in September from the previous reading of 6.2%, better than the estimation of 6.0%. In response to the upbeat data, the GBP gains momentum against the Euro and weigh on the EUR/GBP cross. Huw Pill, Chief Economist at the Bank of England (BoE), said on Monday that the central bank has done a lot in terms of interest rates. He also noted that if the economy has a persistent component of inflation, BoE would require a prolonged monetary policy response. Furthermore, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on the weekend that increasing borrowing prices were affecting the property market and employment. He indicated that interest rates will likely remain around the current 5.25%, given that restrictive policy is required to return inflation to 2%. On the other hand, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB is keeping an eye on oil prices and the Israel-Hamas conflict for inflation risks. Meanwhile, the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, stated that interest rates would remain high until inflation returns to 2%, which may take longer than anticipated due to several factors. About the data on Tuesday, the EU's ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey came in at 2.3 in October from an 8.9 drop in the previous reading, beating the market expectations. German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment also showed an improvement by climbing to -1.1 versus -11.4 prior. Market participants will focus on the final reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September and Construction Output for August due later in the day. Also, ECB President Lagarde's speech could offer some hints about the further monetary policy path. On Friday, the attention will shift to the UK Retail Sales for September. These events could give a clear direction to the EUR/GBP cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.