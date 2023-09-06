EUR/GBP faces pressure near 0.8550 as Eurozone Retail Sales contract as expected

- EUR/GBP finds nominal selling pressure after Eurozone Retail Sales contracted by 0.2%, in line with expectations.
- Households’ demand in Eurozone softens as the real income is squeezed due to persistent inflationary pressures.
- UK’s service sector starts shrinking as consumer spending slows due to rising prices.
The EUR/GBP pair finds some selling pressure near 0.8550 after recovering from a two-week low around 0.8534 in the European session. The cross faces pressure as Eurozone Retail Sales for July contracted as expected by market participants.
Eurostat reported that Retail Sales contracted by 0.2%, in line with expectations. The economic data was expanded by 0.2% in June. On an annual basis, the economy maintains a contraction pace of 1.0% while investors forecast consumer spending shrinking by 1.2%.
Households’ demand in the Eurozone softens as the real income of individuals is squeezed due to persistent inflationary pressures. Higher interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) have elevated periodic installment obligations and the burden of the same has squeezed the spending power of the general public.
Meanwhile, investors remained mixed about whether the ECB will raise interest rates further or will keep the current monetary policy unchanged. ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told Bloomberg on Wednesday that investors betting against an interest rate increase next week are possibly underestimating the likelihood of its happening.
On the Pound Sterling front, the United Kingdom economy is facing the repercussions of aggressively restrictive monetary policy by the Bank of England (BoE). UK’s service sector starts shrinking as consumer spending slows due to rising prices. S&P Global reported that the Services PMI for August dropped to 49.5 vs. July’s reading of 51.5 but remained higher than estimates of 48.7. The economic data remains below the 50.0 threshold for the first time since January.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8548
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8572
|Daily SMA50
|0.8583
|Daily SMA100
|0.8629
|Daily SMA200
|0.8713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8577
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8611
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8548
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
