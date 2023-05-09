EUR/GBP eyes further decline below 0.8700 as BoE sets for a further rate hike

- EUR/GBP is eyeing further sell-off below 0.8700 as BoE to raise rates further to bring down double-digit inflation.
- Investors have been gung-ho for the Pound Sterling amid an absence of a confident roadmap for bringing down the UK’s inflation.
- Global interest rate hikes have heavily impacted German Industrial Production.
The EUR/GBP pair looks vulnerable above the round-level support of 0.8700 in the Asian session. The cross is expected to display more weakness as investors are anticipating more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) to soften double-digit United Kingdom inflation.
Investors have been gung-ho for the Pound Sterling amid the absence of a confident roadmap for bringing down the UK’s inflation to a 2% target. Economists at MUFG Bank do not expect the Bank of England meeting to weigh on the Pound Sterling. The Pound has remained the top-performing G10 currency in 2023, and the second-best performing in Q2 to date
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has already pushed interest rates to 4.25% in the last 11 monetary policy meetings and now one more interest rate hike is widely anticipated. However, it is still difficult to agree that inflationary pressures will cover the huge gap between current inflation and the desired one.
Historic high food inflation, labor shortages due to earning retirements, and higher wage offerings have been major catalysts, which have been fueling inflationary pressures.
On the Eurozone front, higher interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), declining credit from Europe commercial banks, and weak Industrial output are claiming for a recession ahead. On Monday, monthly German Industrial Production contracted sharply by 3.4% vs. the expectations of a 1.0% contraction and the former release of a 2.1% decline. Global interest rate hikes have heavily impacted German Industrial Production due to the bleak demand for automobiles.
Over the interest rate guidance, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said that there was "a lot of disinflation" coming later this year but added that there was still "a lot of momentum" in inflation.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8807
|Daily SMA50
|0.881
|Daily SMA100
|0.882
|Daily SMA200
|0.8733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8746
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8713
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8875
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
