EUR/GBP extends the post-ECB recovery from two-year low, jumps closer to mid-0.8400s

- EUR/GBP gained strong traction for the second successive day and shot to a multi-week high.
- The euro capitalized on the hawkish ECB-inspired gains and remained supportive of the move.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bulls and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
The EUR/GBP cross continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to a five-week high, around the 0.8440 region in the last hour.
The cross built on the previous day's post-ECB strong recovery move from sub-0.8300 levels, or a fresh two-year low and gained traction for the second successive day on Friday. The ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged mounting inflation risks and did not repeat the previous guidance that a rate hike this year was extremely unlikely. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the shared currency's relative outperformance and prompted some follow-through short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the British pound, so far, has failed to capitalize on more hawkish Bank of England policy decision-inspired gains and consolidated in range on the last day of the week. This was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross. It is worth recalling that the BoE, as was widely expected, raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps. The vote distribution, however, showed that four out of nine MPC members backed a more aggressive 50 bps increase in borrowing costs.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the UK Construction PMI and the Eurozone Retail Sales for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US NFP report might infuse some volatility in the markets and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8349
|Daily SMA50
|0.8423
|Daily SMA100
|0.8459
|Daily SMA200
|0.8517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8416
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8285
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8306
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8335
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8324
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8587
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
