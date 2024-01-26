EUR/GBP extends its downside below the mid-0.8500s, ECB holds rate

- EUR/GBP remains under pressure near 0.8530 amid the ECB’s dovish stance.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady at their current record high on Thursday.
- Improved UK Manufacturing PMI data might convince the BoE to hold interest rates higher for longer than expected.
The EUR/GBP cross extends its downside below the mid-0.8500s during the early European session on Friday. The Euro (EUR) loses traction after the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady at its January monetary policy meeting on Thursday. At press time, the cross is trading at 0.8530, unchanged for the day.
The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained monetary policy and interest rates unchanged at 4% for the third straight meeting on Thursday. The central bank reiterated that it would keep rates high for a “sufficiently long duration” to bring inflation to target. ECB President Christine Lagarde delivered dovish comments and emphasized that a pre-summer rate cut remains "likely.”
The market is pricing 87% odds of a rate cut from the ECB in April and fully priced for 50 basis points (bps) of cuts by the June policy meeting. This, in turn, might exert some selling pressure on the Euro and act as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the improved UK Manufacturing PMI data might convince the BoE to hold interest rates higher for longer than market investors had expected, which could lift the Pound Sterling (GBP). Market players will closely watch the BoE interest rate decision next week, which is widely anticipated to maintain interest rates steady at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row.
Later on Friday, the German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for February, the German Buba Monthly Report, and the French Consumer Confidence will be due.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8532
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8599
|Daily SMA50
|0.8626
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8564
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8521
|Previous Weekly High
|0.862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains its position near 1.0850 post recent losses, focus shifts to US PCE
EUR/USD holds its position near 1.0850 during the early European session on Friday, following a backslide in the previous session. Additionally, the better-than-expected US GDP data helped the US Dollar to mark profits on Thursday, acting as a headwind for the pair.
GBP/USD consolidates below one-month-old descending trend-line resistance
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the 1.2700 mark. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Wednesday.
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields. Geopolitical risks and the uncertain global economic outlook further benefit the metal. Delayed Fed rate cut bets could cap gains ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Central banks take center stage
It was a busy week for central banks, with several institutions making their first monetary policy announcements of this year, and offering insight to the potential paths of their respective monetary policy stances through 2024.