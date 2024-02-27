EUR/GBP extends gains to near 0.8550 after hawkish comments from ECB Lagarde

- EUR/GBP appreciates after hawkish remarks made by ECB President Lagarde on Monday.
- ECB is anticipated to maintain its current policy measures for the foreseeable future.
- BoE is expected to delay rate cuts following the recent testimony to the UK Treasury Committee.
EUR/GBP advances to near 0.8550 during the European session on Tuesday. The Euro (EUR) strengthened following hawkish comments made by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Monday. Lagarde noted that while inflation is gradually approaching the central bank's targets, the ECB remains dedicated to maintaining its current policy measures for the foreseeable future.
Additionally, ECB President Lagarde mentioned that although fourth-quarter wage growth figures are encouraging, they are not sufficient to instill confidence in the ECB that inflationary pressures have been fully addressed.
Gfk German Consumer Confidence Survey came with a print of -29 for March as expected, against the previous reading for February was -29.6. Investors will be focusing on the release of EU Consumer Confidence data on Wednesday. Later in the week, attention turns to the Germany Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data.
On the other side, with high-impact data absent this week, investors turn their attention to low-impact indicators such as Nationwide Housing Prices and Consumer Credit data. These releases will be scrutinized for any indications regarding the timing of potential rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).
Moreover, market sentiment appears to lean towards a potential delay in rate cuts, following recent testimony to the UK Treasury Committee by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers. Bailey's remarks, though not providing a precise forecast of rate cuts, suggested a trajectory toward rate reduction. This speculation has buoyed the Pound Sterling (GBP), consequently limiting the losses of the EUR/GBP pair.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8556
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8543
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.8627
|Daily SMA200
|0.8614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8561
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8534
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8528
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8513
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8593
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is ranging at around 1.0850 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair stays supported amid a broadly subdued US Dollar and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. The focus now shifts to the high-impact US economic data.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2700, BoE-speak, US data eyed
GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.2700 early Tuesday. A softer US Dollar and a cautious market mood are contributing to the bull-bear tug-of-war, as traders await the speeches from the BoE and the Fed policymakers alongside the US macro news.
Gold price remains within striking distance of two-week high ahead of US macro data
Gold price (XAU/USD) catches fresh bids following the previous day's modest downfall and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-week high touched last Thursday.
XRP price recoups losses as Ripple gears up to reveal blockchain roadmap for 2024
XRP price is influenced by the developments in Ripple and the updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. The altcoin climbed past the $0.56 level as the XRPLedger prepares to unveil its roadmap for 2024.
Calm before the data
It feels like there is a moment of calm and silence in the aftermath of major tech earnings, investors will decide whether this rally deserves to continue higher straight away.