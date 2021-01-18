EUR/GBP eases from tops, still well bid above 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week.
- COVID-19 jitters undermined the British pound and remained supportive of the uptick.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand weighed on the euro and capped gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 0.8910-15 region, below daily tops set earlier this Monday.
The cross witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and recovered further from November 2020 swing lows support, near the 0.8865-60 region tested on Friday. The British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart could be solely attributed to the imposition of fresh restrictions in the UK.
That said, the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could lift any further losses for the sterling and cap gains for the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the UK vaccine deployment minister, Nadhim Zahawi said this Monday that we are vaccinating 140 people per minute on average and everyone will be offered a vaccine by September.
Meanwhile, concerns about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases weighed on investors' sentiment. The risk-off mood drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and weighed on the shared currency. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that kept a lid on any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK, a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey might provide a fresh impetus. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.891
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9002
|Daily SMA50
|0.8999
|Daily SMA100
|0.9036
|Daily SMA200
|0.899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8907
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9037
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.