EUR/GBP drops towards 0.8800 on upbeat UK employment report, EU ZEW data eyed

- EUR/GBP extends the previous day’s pullback from three-week high.
- UK Claimant Count Change improved to 28.2K in March, ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.8% in three months to February.
- ECB policymakers’ indecision joins cautious mood ahead of EU/German ZEW data to prod EUR/GBP traders.
EUR/GBP takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.8825 after upbeat UK jobs report during early Tuesday. Adding strength to the bearish bias is the latest indecision of the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the Eurozone and Germany’s ZEW Survey data for April.
UK’s latest Claimant Count Change rose to 28.2K in March, versus -11.8K expected and -11.2K prior, whereas the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.8% during three months to February from 3.7% prior and market forecasts. Further, Average Earnings rose during the three months to February.
Also read: UK ILO Unemployment Rate rises to 3.8% in February vs. 3.7% expected
Given the latest firmer UK data, coupled with the Bank of England (BoE) policymakers’ readiness to keep the rates higher, the EUR/GBP pair bears the burden of the hawkish BoE bias due to the data.
On the other hand, ECB policymakers appear divided between the 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps move. On Monday, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said, “The central bank has the option of 25 basis points (bps) or 50 bps move in May.”
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as Wall Street closed with mild gains. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap a three-day uptrend with mild losses around 3.60% and 4.18% by the press time.
Looking forward, EUR/GBP traders should pay attention to the Eurozone and Germany’s sentiment figures from the ZEW Survey for April as market sentiment dwindles ahead of the data and can allow the bloc’s currency to regain upside momentum.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a 10-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.8850 at the latest, becomes necessary for the EUR/GBP bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.883
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8829
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8798
|Daily SMA50
|0.8823
|Daily SMA100
|0.8794
|Daily SMA200
|0.8707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8763
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer a rise in the UK's pay growth, fanning BoE rate hike bets.
EUR/USD weakness below 1.0900 could pave the way for deeper corrective pullback
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its two-day-old corrective fall from a one-year high. A modest US Dollar (USD) downtick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention.