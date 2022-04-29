- EUR/GBP fades the previous day’s rebound from weekly low.
- Mixed sentiment ahead of the key data challenges the cross-currency pair.
- The fourth delay in Brexit checks adds to the bearish bias.
- Headlines from Russia, China should also be watched for fresh impulses.
EUR/GBP takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.8415 heading into the London open on Friday.
The cross-currency pair portrayed a volatile session the previous day while refreshing the weekly low before closing with mild gains. However, pre-data caution and mixed sentiment relating to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as well as China’s covid woes, seem to have recalled the EUR/GBP bears of late.
Although private companies from the bloc are bracing for the Russian energy payment in the ruble, the bloc’s policymakers remain on their way to exerting more pressure on Moscow via an oil embargo. The same raises doubts about the economic performance of the old continent. On Thursday, European Central Bank (ECB) Economic Bulletin mentioned that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is causing enormous suffering.
On the other hand, the UK pushed back the Brexit border checks for the fourth time after the historical move, which in turn seems to have helped the GBP a bit during a lackluster session. “Boris Johnson’s government has scrapped the introduction of planned post-Brexit inspections on food coming into the UK from the EU, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced,” per Reuters.
However, the bears need to remain cautious as the Eurozone and Germany are both up for releasing Q1 2022 GDP figures. Also likely to challenge the EUR/GBP bears are comparatively more hawkish ECB policymakers than their BOE counterparts.
That being said, the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is likely to improve to 5.0% YoY versus 4.6% prior, per the seasonally adjusted Q1 2022 figures. For Germany, the YoY GDP Figures may rise to 3.6% versus 1.8% prior.
Additionally, geopolitical and covid-linked headlines from Russia and China will also act as the catalysts and need the attention of the EUR/GBP pair traders.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off the 100-DMA, around 0.8375, EUR/GBP failed to cross a downward sloping resistance line from December 2021, close to 0.8465, which in turn redirects bears towards the stated DMA support. However, any further downside will make the pair vulnerable to drop towards the 0.8300 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.8428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.835
|Daily SMA50
|0.8358
|Daily SMA100
|0.8379
|Daily SMA200
|0.8448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8382
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8512
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8464
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0550 ahead of critical EU/US data
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0550, extending recovery from five-year lows of 1.0472. The US dollar takes a breather after disappointing Q1 GDP and amid a cautious market mood. All eyes remain on the EU GDP and HICP ahead of US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, as bulls move in at multi-year lows amid a broad US dollar retreat. Sterling has come under pressure amid Fed-BOE policy divergence. Investors have piled into the greenback this week ahead of the key events coming up.
Gold firmer above $1,900, with eyes on US PCE inflation
Gold (XAUUSD) Price has overstepped the psychological resistance of $1,900.00 strongly and is heading for more upside as the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to surrender its six-day winning streak on Friday.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Therefore, investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
The yield curve and recessions
There are understandable concerns about the high and persistent inflation rates around the globe. Much of this is to do with the spike in energy costs, but also in other commodities. Partly this is due to supply issues and increased demand as the economy bounced back from the pandemic.