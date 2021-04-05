EUR/GBP drops to the lowest since February 2020, further below 0.8500 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday.
  • Holiday-thinned liquidity conditions warrant caution for bearish traders.

The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped back below the key 0.8500 psychological mark in the last hour. The cross was last seen trading around the 0.8485 region, or the lowest level since February 2020.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Monday, the cross met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the second consecutive session. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be attributed to a highly successful vaccination distribution program and the gradual reopening of the UK economy.

Apart from this, concerns about the economic fallout from the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe undermined the shared currency. This was seen as another factor that contributed to offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross. Investors remain worried that pandemic-related restrictions could derail the fragile Eurozone economic recovery amid the slow pace of vaccinations.

The euro was further pressured by a modest uptick in the US dollar, which remained well supported by Friday's blockbuster NFP report and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution for bearish traders amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK.

Investors might also refrain from positioning for any further depreciating move amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Given that the European markets are closed in observance of Easter Monday, the set-up support prospects for some near-term short-covering bounce.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.849
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.8512
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8565
Daily SMA50 0.8664
Daily SMA100 0.8828
Daily SMA200 0.8938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.852
Previous Daily Low 0.8501
Previous Weekly High 0.8563
Previous Weekly Low 0.8493
Previous Monthly High 0.8674
Previous Monthly Low 0.8503
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8508
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8513
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8502
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8492
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8483
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.853
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.854

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

