- EUR/GBP turns lower for the fifth straight day and drops to over a one-week low on Monday.
- UK government withdraws tax cut plan, which boosts sterling and exerts pressure on the cross.
- Recession fears, modest USD strength weighs on the euro and contributes to the offered tone.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts fresh selling following an early uptick to the 0.8830 region and turns lower for the fifth successive day on Monday. Spot prices drop to over a one-week low during the mid-European session, with bears now awaiting sustained weakness below the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
UK Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng takes a U-turn on Monday and confirms that his government will not go ahead with a plan to cut the top rate of income tax from 45%. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart and exerting downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by speculation of a potential recession in the region amid the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This, along with a modest US dollar strength, weighs on the euro and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/GBP cross, supporting prospects for further losses.
That said, a bleak outlook for the UK economy might hold back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets and lend some support to the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, spot prices have retreated over 500 pips from a two-year high, around the 0.9235 region touched in September and seem vulnerable to prolonging the descending trend.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|0.8778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8756
|Daily SMA50
|0.8578
|Daily SMA100
|0.8557
|Daily SMA200
|0.8468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9254
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8752
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8933
