EUR/GBP drops to near two-week lows, further below 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Monday.
- The British pound got a strong boost following the release of upbeat UK PMI prints.
- A modest uptick in the shared currency might help limit any losses, at least for now.
A sudden pickup in the British pound dragged the EUR/GBP cross to near two-week lows, around the 0.8975 region during the first half of the European session.
The cross extended last week's rejection slide from the key 0.9000 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. The downfall also marked the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and was sponsored by the emergence of some strong buying surrounding the sterling.
Despite the lack of progress in Brexit talks, the GBP gained some strong positive traction on the first day of a new week and got an additional boost from stronger-than-expected UK PMI prints. In fact, the UK Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 55.2 in November as against consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 50.5 from 53.7 previous.
Conversely, the gauge for services sector drifted back into the contraction territory and came in at 45.8 for the reported month, down from 51.4 previous. The reading, however, was stronger than 42.5 anticipated and provided an additional boost to the pound, though a modest uptick in the shared currency helped limit further losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
The euro benefitted from the prevalent US dollar selling bias and was further supported by upbeat German/Eurozone Manufacturing PMI prints for November. That said, the data still pointed to a fall in business activity amid the introduction of more aggressive measures to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections in the region.
Nevertheless, the EUR/GBP cross has now moved well within the striking distance of the 0.8860 region, or monthly lows, below which the downward trajectory could further get extended towards testing the 0.8800 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8883
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8987
|Daily SMA50
|0.9059
|Daily SMA100
|0.9043
|Daily SMA200
|0.8946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8961
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8918
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8995
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8945
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!