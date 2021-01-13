EUR/GBP drops to fresh multi-week lows, risks breaking below 0.8900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP remained under some selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The GBP remained supported after BoE Governor Bailey downplayed negative rate speculations.
  • ECB policymaker Villeroy’s remarks weighed on the euro and further contributed to the downfall.

The EUR/GBP cross dropped to seven-week lows during the early European session, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the 0.8900 round-figure mark.

The British pound continued outperforming its European counterpart, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors dragging the EUR/GBP cross lower for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. The sterling got an additional boost after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed speculation on negative interest rates.

During a speech on Tuesday, Bailey said that there are a lot of issues with negative interest rates and that it was too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus. Bailey's comments indicated that the BoE is likely to wait to see how the economy reacts to Brexit and the third lockdown in the UK before deciding on anything.

On the other hand, the shared currency witnessed some selling after the ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that we are closely following the negative effects of the exchange rate. Villeroy further added that the ECB remains committed to the 2% inflation target and will maintain favourable monetary conditions for as long as necessary.

Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling following the previous day's break below the 0.8935-30 horizontal support. Given that bearish technical indicators are still far from being in the oversold territory, the EUR/GBP cross seems vulnerable to aim back to test November 2020 swing lows, around the 0.8860 region.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8906
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.8932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9025
Daily SMA50 0.9006
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8996
Previous Daily Low 0.892
Previous Weekly High 0.9085
Previous Weekly Low 0.8944
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8949
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8967
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8903
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8874
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8827
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8979
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9025
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9055

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

