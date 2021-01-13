EUR/GBP drops to fresh multi-week lows, risks breaking below 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP remained under some selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The GBP remained supported after BoE Governor Bailey downplayed negative rate speculations.
- ECB policymaker Villeroy’s remarks weighed on the euro and further contributed to the downfall.
The EUR/GBP cross dropped to seven-week lows during the early European session, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the 0.8900 round-figure mark.
The British pound continued outperforming its European counterpart, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors dragging the EUR/GBP cross lower for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. The sterling got an additional boost after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed speculation on negative interest rates.
During a speech on Tuesday, Bailey said that there are a lot of issues with negative interest rates and that it was too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus. Bailey's comments indicated that the BoE is likely to wait to see how the economy reacts to Brexit and the third lockdown in the UK before deciding on anything.
On the other hand, the shared currency witnessed some selling after the ECB policymaker, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that we are closely following the negative effects of the exchange rate. Villeroy further added that the ECB remains committed to the 2% inflation target and will maintain favourable monetary conditions for as long as necessary.
Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling following the previous day's break below the 0.8935-30 horizontal support. Given that bearish technical indicators are still far from being in the oversold territory, the EUR/GBP cross seems vulnerable to aim back to test November 2020 swing lows, around the 0.8860 region.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.8932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9025
|Daily SMA50
|0.9006
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8996
|Previous Daily Low
|0.892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9085
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8944
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9055
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from 1.22 amid fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading just under 1.22, as the dollar edges higher. It is still trading above Tuesday's levels. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index gains traction around the 90.00 level
The dollar, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and keeps gyrating around the 90.00 area on Wednesday.