EUR/GBP drops sharply despite BoE’s tight policy impacts labor market

- EUR/GBP extends correction as more rate hikes from the BoE look warranted.
- The aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the UK central bank dampens the labor market.
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence surprisingly improves due to easing inflation and tight labor market.
The EUR/GBP pair weakens after the upside momentum fades. The cross declines towards the round-level support of 0.8600 as the Bank of England (BoE) leaves the door open for further policy-tightening ahead.
Last week, the BoE raises interest rates further by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. The central bank elevates policy rates for the 14th time in a row amid the fight against the stubborn Consumer Price Index (CPI). Inflation in the United Kingdom economy softens to 7.9% from its peak but fears of persistence deepen as global oil prices recover.
Meanwhile, the aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the UK central bank dampens the labor market. UK firms slowed down permanent staff hiring last month by the most since mid-2020 due to rising concerns about the economic outlook, per a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG, Reuters reported.
REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said the jobs market remained "fairly robust" despite the slowdown in permanent placements.
About the inflation outlook, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday that successive interest-rate hikes are cooling the labor market and easing inflationary pressures. He further added that higher unemployment and lower vacancies would eventually lead to lower wage growth.
On the Eurozone front, Sentix Investor Confidence for August surprisingly improves to 18.9 while investors were expecting deterioration to -23.4 from July’s reading of -22.5. The confidence of institutional investors in economic prospects improves due to easing inflationary pressures and a tight labor market. Also, interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to peak sooner.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.8633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8593
|Daily SMA50
|0.8588
|Daily SMA100
|0.8678
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8601
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1000 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD extended its daily recovery toward 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the bullish opening in Wall Street caused the US Dollar to lose its strength, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 in choppy session
After dropping toward 1.2700 in the early European session, GBP/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2750. Ahead of this week's key data releases from the US and the UK, market participants will keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
Gold: XAU/USD under pressure and aiming for $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD trimmed Friday's gains as the US Dollar picked up, with the pair trading at around $1,933 a troy ounce after London's close. The new week saw concerns about continued Federal Reserve (Fed) 's tightening picking up, resulting in financial markets turning risk-averse.
TRON’s Justin Sun battles negativity surrounding Huobi insolvency after 12% weekly decline
Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst and investor has raised concerns about Huobi’s solvency in a series of tweets. Cochran’s report comes at a time when there is speculation of executives of the Huobi exchange and TRON being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.
S&P 500 News: Inflation readings lead week after worst performance in five months
The S&P 500 experienced its worst performance in about five months last week. The index lost 2.27% – the largest pullback since the week of March 6.