EUR/GBP drops heavily to the 0.9100 region

- EUR/GBP moves sharply lower to the 0.9100 region.
- GBP-strength forces the cross to shed part of recent gains.
- The BoE announced further stimulus on Thursday
The renewed better tone in the sterling is forcing EUR/GBP to abandon the area of 2020 highs near 0.9500 the figure and to refocus on the 0.9100 neighbourhood on Friday.
EUR/GBP weaker on GBP-buying
After reaching levels last seen in January 2009 in levels just shy of the 0.9500 mark on Thursday, EUR/GBP sparked a correction lower to the current 0.9100 neighbourhood on the back of the stark recovery in the quid.
In fact, the British pound collapsed on Thursday on the back of the solid performance of the greenback although it regained traction after the BoE delivered another round of monetary stimulus including an extra 15 bps interest rate cut, an expansion of the asset purchase facility and a larger size of the Term Funding Scheme (aimed to support small firms).
In the meantime, the European cross is now attempting to stabilize following the opening bell in Wall Street and amidst some bounce in the greenback while equities in both Europe and US adding to Thursday’s gains.
In the docket, German Producer Prices contracted more than expected during February, while the Current Account surplus in the euro bloc widened to €34.7 billion during the first month of the year.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 2.38% at 0.9086 and a drop below 0.9071 (low Mar.20) would expose 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.10 2019) and finally 0.8749 (200-day SMA). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at 0.9499 (2020 high Mar.19) seconded by 0.9649 (monthly high January 2009) and then 0.9804 (monthly high December 2008).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD eases from intraday highs as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.18, still up from the35-year low reached this week. Pound founds support on speculation UK Chancellor Sunak would present additional stimulus measures later on.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI recovers 35% from 17-year lows, not out of the woods yet
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages solid comeback from almost two-decade lows of $20.54, now adding 9% to the recovery gains, as the bulls manage to regain the 28 handle in Friday’s European trading.