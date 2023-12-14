EUR/GBP drops below 0.8600 after a hawkish BoE statement

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The Euro pares gains as the BoE boosts the GBP
  • The Bank of England stands pat and keeps the door open for further tightening.
  • The ECB will release its decision later today.


The Euro reversed on the back of Pound’s strength as the Bank of England released a hawkishly-tilted monetary policy statement after leaving interest rates unchanged, as widely expected.

Three BoE policymakers vore for a rate hike

The BoE voted to keep the Bank Rate at the current 5.25%, with three policymakers in favour of a 25 bps rate hike, an unchanged vote split from the previous meeting.

The three hawkish voters have endorsed the bank's vow for further tightening if inflationary pressures remain persistent. This has curbed hopes of rate cuts in early 2024 and has provided further support for the Pound.

EUR/GBP Technical analysis

The technical picture shows the pair losing upside momentum, with price action returning below the 0.8600 level. If the ECB increases downside pressure on the Euro later today, we could see the pair extending losses to 0.8580 on its way to 0.8550.

On the upside, above 0.8600, the next resistance levels lie at the November 6 swing low, at 0.8650 and 0.8690.
 

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8608
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.8617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8643
Daily SMA50 0.8671
Daily SMA100 0.8637
Daily SMA200 0.8665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.863
Previous Daily Low 0.8587
Previous Weekly High 0.8588
Previous Weekly Low 0.8554
Previous Monthly High 0.8766
Previous Monthly Low 0.8614
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8603
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8593
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8568
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.855
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8635
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8654
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8678

 

 

 

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

