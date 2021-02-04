EUR/GBP dives to the lowest level since May 2020, around 0.8780 post-BoE

- EUR/GBP came under intense selling pressure after the BoE announced its policy decision.
- The BoE portrayed an upbeat economic outlook and downplayed negative rate speculations.
- The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines weighed on the euro and contributed to the decline.
A sudden pickup in demand for the British pound dragged the EUR/GBP cross below the 0.8800 mark, or fresh multi-month lows in the last hour.
The cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the 0.8840 region and fell over 50 pips after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its policy decision. At its first meeting of the year, the UK central bank decided to leave interest rates and the size of the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £895 billion, respectively.
In the accompanying statement, the BoE sounded optimistic about the economic outlook, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some aggressive short-covering around the sterling. The BoE projected GDP to recover rapidly towards pre-virus levels over 2021 and inflation to rise quite sharply towards the 2% target in the spring.
Adding to this, the BoE indicated that negative interest rates may not be part of the latest cycle, though left the door open if economic conditions worsen. A hawkish BoE tilt comes amid optimism over the speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK, which provided a strong push to the British pound and exerted heavy pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained depressed amid concerns that the slow rollout of vaccine could hamper the economic recovery and was further pressured by sustained USD buying. This further contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's steep decline to the lowest level since mid-May, which took along some trading stops near the 0.8800 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey could infuse some volatility around the GBP pairs. This might eventually assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8786
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.889
|Daily SMA50
|0.8978
|Daily SMA100
|0.901
|Daily SMA200
|0.8998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8826
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8797
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8815
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8862
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
