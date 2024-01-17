EUR/GBP dives to near 0.8570 as stubborn UK Inflation dents BoE rate cut bets

- EUR/GBP tumbles to near 0.8570 as BoE rate cut bets dive after high UK inflation data.
- The BoE is less-likely to guide interest rates cut in February meeting.
- ECB Lagarge sees no victory on inflation yet until it declines in a sustainable manner.
The EUR/GBP pair has witnessed an intense sell-off as the consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom economy for December remained surprisingly stubborn. The cross has dropped to near 0.8570 and is struggling for a firm-footing due as it has provided a strong argument to Bank of England (BoE) policymakers for sticking with restrictive interest rate stance.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that the headline inflation grew at a stronger pace of 0.4% after contracting 0.2% in November on a monthly basis. The annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated surprisingly to 4% against the former reading of 3.9%. Investors anticipated that annual price pressures will decelerate to 3.8%.
Price pressures were boosted by higher fuel prices, seasonal air fare increase and a slight increase in services inflation. A sticky inflation data has deepened fears of price pressures remaining persistent, allowing the BoE to maintain interest rates unchanged at 5.25% in its February meeting for the fourth time in a row.
Investors’ confidence for the BoE reducing interest rates from March has been faded significantly. This week, the UK ONS reported a steady labor demand and slower wage growth for three months, which improved conviction among investors that the BoE could discuss for rate cuts sooner.
Going forward, market participants will focus on the UK Retail Sales data for December, which will be published on Friday.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde see rate cuts from summer while speaking at the sidelines of the World economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. The statement seems contradicting from other policymakers who have been reiterating the need of maintain a restrictive interest rate stance for longer.
While asked about the outlook on inflation, Lagarde said that a victory over inflation cannot be announced until it declines sustainably to 2%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8579
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8639
|Daily SMA50
|0.8649
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is recovering losses while heading toward 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar is trading firmer amid a risk-off mood. The Euro is finding a floor, thanks to the hawkish ECB chorus. US Retail Sales data is next in focus.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2700 on hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2700, helped by surprisingly hot UK CPI inflation data. The hot inflation data dashes hopes of aggressive BoE interest rate cuts this year, lifting the Pound Sterling. Traders await US Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold price extends downside as Fed rate cut bets ease
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred. A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months.
ECB likely to cut rates in summer, Lagarde says in Davos
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is set to speak on Wednesday at 15:15 GMT at the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos. It will be the first of her three appearances at the WEF Annual Meeting this week.