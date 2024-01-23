EUR/GBP dives to lows since September, eyes on ECB meeting

Share:

The EUR/GBP slightly recovered to 0.8555 after hitting a low of 0.8545.

The ECB meets this Thursday with no policy change expected.

The Pound maintains superiority over the Euro due to anticipations of less easing by the BoE in 2024.

In Tuesday's trading session, the EUR/GBP stabilised at 0.8555 after hitting its lowest level since September lows around 0.8545. Weak Consumer Confidence data from the European Commission, weakened the Euro, while the Pound has a slight advantage as markets bet on less easing of the Bank of England (BoE) in 2024.

As for now, the United Kingdom and the Eurozone economies continue to navigate uncertainties with both regions noticing demands for loans and credit dropping in Q4. The British economy is holding somewhat resilient with inflation remaining stubbornly high which is making markets expect less easing by the Bank of England in 2024.

The ECB (European Central Bank) meets on Thursday and President Lagarde might resist market bets on policy easing and maintain a cautious. As for now, investors are forecasting 150 bps of rate cuts in 2024 but the policy statement and Lagarde's tone might affect those odds. Regarding the BoE, its next meeting is due on March 6 and markets are seeing less easing than the ECB, of 125 bps in 2024 which seems to be giving a slight advantage to the Pound over the Euro.

EUR/GBP levels to watch

The indicators on the daily chart reflect the overall bearish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bolsters this viewpoint, as its position is in negative territory with a negative slope, indicating a sustained seller's market.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram tells a similar story as it prints rising red bars.

The Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) align with these previous indicators. It unveils the pair's standing below the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, signaling the prevalent strength of the bears in a broader context. It mirrors the uphill struggle that buyers may confront in the short-term scheme.

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8551 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.15 Today daily open 0.8564 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8619 Daily SMA50 0.8636 Daily SMA100 0.8649 Daily SMA200 0.8641 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8584 Previous Daily Low 0.8555 Previous Weekly High 0.862 Previous Weekly Low 0.8555 Previous Monthly High 0.8715 Previous Monthly Low 0.8549 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8566 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8573 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8552 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8539 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8523 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8581 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8597 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8609



EUR/GBP daily chart