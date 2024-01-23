EUR/GBP dives to lows since September, eyes on ECB meeting

- The EUR/GBP slightly recovered to 0.8555 after hitting a low of 0.8545.
- The ECB meets this Thursday with no policy change expected.
- The Pound maintains superiority over the Euro due to anticipations of less easing by the BoE in 2024.
In Tuesday's trading session, the EUR/GBP stabilised at 0.8555 after hitting its lowest level since September lows around 0.8545. Weak Consumer Confidence data from the European Commission, weakened the Euro, while the Pound has a slight advantage as markets bet on less easing of the Bank of England (BoE) in 2024.
As for now, the United Kingdom and the Eurozone economies continue to navigate uncertainties with both regions noticing demands for loans and credit dropping in Q4. The British economy is holding somewhat resilient with inflation remaining stubbornly high which is making markets expect less easing by the Bank of England in 2024.
The ECB (European Central Bank) meets on Thursday and President Lagarde might resist market bets on policy easing and maintain a cautious. As for now, investors are forecasting 150 bps of rate cuts in 2024 but the policy statement and Lagarde's tone might affect those odds. Regarding the BoE, its next meeting is due on March 6 and markets are seeing less easing than the ECB, of 125 bps in 2024 which seems to be giving a slight advantage to the Pound over the Euro.
EUR/GBP levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart reflect the overall bearish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bolsters this viewpoint, as its position is in negative territory with a negative slope, indicating a sustained seller's market.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram tells a similar story as it prints rising red bars.
The Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) align with these previous indicators. It unveils the pair's standing below the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, signaling the prevalent strength of the bears in a broader context. It mirrors the uphill struggle that buyers may confront in the short-term scheme.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8551
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8619
|Daily SMA50
|0.8636
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8584
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8609
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
