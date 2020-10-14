- EUR/GBP pulls back from 0.9115 to consolidate right above 0.9000.
- The pound appreciates across the board on hints of Brexit progress.
- Failure to reach a trade deal might send the EUR/GBP to 0.93 – Rabobank.
The euro depreciated more than 1% against the pound on Wednesday retracing Tuesday’s rally. The EUR/GBP has pulled down from 0.9115 highs, retreating to levels right above 0.9000 with the pound boosted by upbeat Brexit news.
Pound picks up on hints of Brexit progress
The GBP has managed to pare losses on Wednesday, buoyed by news of progress on the Brexit talks with the EU. Negotiators of both parties have pointed out “some progress” in the talks this week and have shown their will to postpone the deadline beyond mid-October, easing fears of a no-deal exit which has increased demand for the sterling.
Later on, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “noted the desirability of a deal” after a call with Von der Leyden, which has confirmed the positive mood. Johnson has also shown his disappointment for not having made more progress over the last two weeks.
This is the best news regarding the Brexit for some time, although the impact on the pound has been moderate. The market is taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the EU summit later this week, which might clarify the Brexit outcome and set the direction for the GBP crosses.
EUR/GBP might rush towards 0.93 if Brexit talks fail – Rabobank
Despite today’s progress, the Rabobank FX analysis team warns about a sharp EUR/GBP rally if the trade deal does not crystalize: “We expect EUR/GBP to struggle to break below 0.89 in the early months of next year. On the event that no trade deal is signed by the EU and the UK, we would expect a spike to the 0.93 region.”
EUR/GBP levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.9078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9114
|Daily SMA50
|0.9061
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9085
|Previous Daily Low
|0.902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
