EUR/GBP dives to fresh session lows, below mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from three-week tops.
- The impasse over the EU recovery fund kept the euro bulls on the defensive.
- A sudden pickup in the GBP further contributed to the pair’s sharp intraday fall.
The EUR/GBP cross continued losing ground through the mid-European session and tumbled to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9045-40 region in the last hour.
The cross failed to capitalize on its early positive move to three-week tops, instead witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 0.9135-40 region. The fact that the European leaders are yet to reach a deal on the rescue package kept the euro bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the EUR/GBP pair's intraday positive move.
It is worth reporting that negotiations on the proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies stretched for the fourth straight day on Monday. Investors seem convinced that policymakers are moving closer to a compromise, though seemed reluctant to place fresh bullish bets.
Apart from this, a sudden pick up in the demand for the British pound further contributed to the pair's fall of nearly 100 pips. Meanwhile, the GBP strength lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, any subsequent fall in the EUR/GBP cross might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the cross might have topped out and positioning for a further depreciating move. The key 0.9000 psychological mark is likely to act as strong support, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.9093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.8977
|Daily SMA100
|0.8911
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9135
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.