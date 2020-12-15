EUR/GBP dives to fresh daily lows, around 0.9070-65 region

- EUR/GBP witnessed an intraday turnaround amid a sudden pickup in demand for the sterling.
- The GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by not so optimistic incoming Brexit-related headlines.
The EUR/GBP cross retreated around 80-85 pips from the early European session swing highs and refreshed daily lows, near the 0.9070 region in the last hour.
The cross built on the previous day's goodish bounce from the 0.9045 region and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum assisted the EUR/GBP cross to fill the weekly bearish gap, albeit quickly ran out of the steam near mid-0.9100s.
The sharp intraday pullback was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the British pound. Despite not so optimistic developments, investors remained optimistic about the possibility for a last-minute Brexit deal before the end of the transition period on December 31.
It is worth reporting that the UK and the EU have repeatedly failed to narrow their differences on key issues. Moreover, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier reiterated on Monday that there has been limited progress on two sticking points – enforcement mechanisms and State Aid.
The GBP bulls even shrugged off the latest comments by the UK PM spokesman, saying that no-deal Brexit is still the most likely outcome. The UK wants a free trade agreement with the EU but not at any cost, the spokesman added further, though did little to lend any support to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the shared currency continued with its struggle to build on the post-ECB positive move and witnessed some selling. This, along with some technical selling below the 0.9100 round-figure mark, further seemed to have aggravated the selling pressure around the EUR/GBP cross.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pullback marks the end of the recent strong move up or the EUR/GBP cross is able to attract some buying at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9072
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.9115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8997
|Daily SMA50
|0.9019
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9045
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.