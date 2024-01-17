EUR/GBP dips after UK inflation data and dovish ECB bets

- The EUR/GBP navigates below the 0.8600 level after recording losses of 0.40%.
- Persistent UK inflation bolsters the Pound as dovish bets on the BoE fade.
- The Euro weakens due to the ECB's dovish signals.
The EUR/GBP declined in Wednesday's session, mainly influenced by the dovish stance from the European Central Bank (ECB) and UK inflation data, which surpassed expectations, boosting the Pound.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) ONS has announced a faster growth rate for headline inflation at 0.4%, rebounding from November's 0.2% contraction. In addition, the yearly headline CPI surged to 4%, outperforming the previous 3.9% and the expected 3.8%. As a reaction, market bets are leaning towards less odds of the Bank of England starting its easing cycle in March, but investors are confident that the bank will still cut by 125 bps in 2024.
On the other hand, the ECB Governing Council, led by President Lagarde, sent signals of an early rate cut in summer, reshaping market expectations. However, it emphasized the importance of the number of rate cuts rather than the first cut's timing or the pace of subsequent reductions. As for now, markets are betting on high odds of a first-rate cut in April and, overall, a total of 150 bps of easing in 2024. In that sense, if the BoE and ECB monetary policies diverge, the cross may face further downsides.
EUR/GBP levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the pair has a strong bearish momentum. The sinking Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently in negative territory along with a negative slope, illustrates continual seller influence on the pair. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) manifests itself as rising red bars, indicating that the selling pressure is building..
Moreover, the pair's position in relevance to the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) amplifies this bearish sentiment. Struggling under the pressure of 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, the pair is desperately crying out for a guiding hand from the buyers. This, however, seems unlikely due to the continued dominance of the bears on a broader scale, as reflected in the daily chart analysis.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8572
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8639
|Daily SMA50
|0.8649
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.865
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
