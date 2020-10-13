- EUR/GBP bounces up from 0.9020 to reach session highs at 0.9085.
- The pound loses ground with all eyes on the Brexit talks.
- The euro remains trapped in a downtrend channel since early September.
The euro has bounced up strongly from 0.9020 lows to appreciate nearly 0.5% on Tuesday, reaching session highs at 0.9085 against the pound. The common currency has taken advantage of the broad-based pound weakness to put an end to a four-day losing streak.
The pound dives with all eyes on the Brexit negotiations
The lack of progress on the Brexit negotiations with the EU has undermined last week's moderate optimism about an agreement before the October 15-16 summit and has pushed the pound lower across the board.
With the Brexit on the limelight, UK macroeconomic data has been practically unnoticed. The unexpected increase of the ILO unemployment rate in the three months to August, released earlier today, has had a muted reaction from the pound.
In Europe, the German ZEW survey has reflected a sharp decline in the economic sentiment in October. The spread of coronavirus infections and the uncertainty regarding the Brexit and the outcome of the US presidential elections have been pointed out as the main reasons behind the deterioration of the Eurozone’s economic prospects.
EUR/GBP remains biased lower
From a wider perspective, the EUR/GBP remains trading within the downward trending channel from September 11 high. On the upside, the pair should break the trendline resistance, now at 0.9115 area, to neutralize the negative trend and confirm above 0.9130 (Oct 9 high) before aiming towards 0.9160 (Oct 7 high).
On the downside, the pair seems to have an important support area at 0.9020/35 (100-day SMA and Sept 28 low). Below here, next support levels are 0.8875 (Sept 3 low) and 0.8820 (May 15 low).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9119
|Daily SMA50
|0.906
|Daily SMA100
|0.9036
|Daily SMA200
|0.8867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9079
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9028
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
