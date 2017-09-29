EUR/GBP could rebound to the 0.8880/0.8960 band – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP could rebound to the 0.8880/0.8960 band – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
The European cross could rebound to the 0.8880/0.8960 band in the near term, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP will shortly encounter stronger support at the .8743 14th July low and the daily RSI has diverged on the move to a new low. Between here and .8713 we have a LOT of support namely the 55 week ma, the 200 day ma and the 2015-2017 uptrend. We note the TD perfected set up on the daily as well and we look for a short term rebound into the .8880/0.8960 band”.
“Below .8700 would target the 0.8530/78.6% retracement of the move seen this year”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.