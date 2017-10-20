EUR/GBP could now target 0.9093 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP could now target 0.9093 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In light of the recent price action, the European cross could now head towards the 0.9093 level, suggested Axel Rudolph, Senior Analyst at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/GBP suddenly shot higher and nears its early October high at .9034. If bettered, we will have to allow for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at .9093 to be reached”.
“Support now comes in around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at .8961 and at the current October low at .8856. Directly below the support line at .8809 lies a major band of support which extends down from the .8747/43 July and September lows to the .8729 level. It contains the 200 day ma, 55 week ma, and the 2015-2017 uptrend”.
“Below .8729 would target the .8530/78.6% retracement of the move seen this year”.
“Above the mid-August high at .9145 would retarget the .9308 August high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.