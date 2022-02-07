EUR/GBP corrects from multi-week high, slides below mid-0.8400s on dismal German data

- EUR/GBP witnessed some selling on Monday and eroded a part of the post-ECB strong gains.
- Disappointing German macro data undermined the euro and contributed to the selling bias.
- Fresh Brexit tensions should act as a headwind for sterling and help limit any deeper losses.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower during the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 0.8440 region in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 0.8465-0.8470 region, the EUR/GBP cross witnessed some profit-taking on Monday and for now, seems to have stalled its post-ECB strong recovery from the two-year low. It is worth recalling that the ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged mounting inflation risks and did not repeat the previous guidance that a rate hike this year was extremely unlikely. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that boosted the shared currency and prompted aggressive short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross.
That said, a more hawkish Bank of England (BoE) decision last week continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound and capped the upside for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being. The BoE raised interest rates by 25 bps on expected lines and four out of nine MPC members voted for an aggressive 50 bps hike in borrowing costs. Apart from this, the disappointing release of the German Industrial Production, which unexpectedly fell by 0.3% in December, exerted some downward pressure on the cross on Monday.
The downside, however, seems limited, at least for now, amid fresh tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement. In the latest development, Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister ordered to halt all post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods coming into the region from the rest of the UK. Adding to this, a German official said on Thursday that Britain should respect post-Brexit trade rules or else face consequences. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong recovery move has run its course and positioning for any further decline. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Monday. Meanwhile, the Eurozone economic docket also features the release of the Sentix Investor Confidence. This, along with ECB President Lagarde's speech, should influence the common currency and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8441
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.8466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8355
|Daily SMA50
|0.8423
|Daily SMA100
|0.8459
|Daily SMA200
|0.8516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.847
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8406
|Previous Weekly High
|0.847
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8285
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8383
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
