EUR/GBP continues to climb post-dovish BoE, bulls target 200DMA at 0.8587

- EUR/GBP continues to climb and is now above 0.8550, with bulls likely targetting a test of the 200DMA at 0.8587.
- After disastrous miscommunication by the BoE in the run-up to Thursday’s policy announcement, the BoE faces credibility questions.
EUR/GBP continues to steadily climb in wake of Thursday’s dovish BoE surprise that has sent GBP tumbling versus all of its major G10 counterparts, the euro included. The pair, having cleared a number of key levels of resistance at the psychological 0.8500 level, the prior weekly high at 0.8510 and the 50-day moving average at 0.8523, is now consolidating slightly to the north of the 0.8550 level. While the euro might not be the best G10 currency to express a bearish GBP view against, given that the ECB is still expected to lag well behind the BoE in terms of monetary policy tightening even if the BoE is now going to be more dovish than market participants had been expecting as recently as this morning, it still seems likely that the latest bounce in the pair will have legs. The next target for the bulls will be the 200DMA at 0.8587.
BoE faces credibility questions
Thursday was not a good day for the credibility of the Bank of England’s policymaking, something which the severe sterling sell-off and a sharp drop in UK gilt yields can attest to. Hawkish commentary from BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members in the run-up to the latest monetary policy meeting had convinced money markets and a good proportion of analysts/economists that a 15bps rate hike was on its way and that the bank would be signaling that further rapid tightening though to 2023 would also be likely. In the end, only two of the nine MPC members voted for a 15bps hike and only three voted for an early end to the bank’s current £895B bond-buying scheme (i.e. to cap it at £875B).
The BoE said that it wanted to wait to see more labour market data given the UK government’s furlough scheme just ended at the end of September (the unemployment rate is likely to rise modestly) and, rather than guaranteeing rate hikes as many thought the BoE would at minimum do if it opted not to hike rates, the bank merely said that rate increases would be appropriate in the coming months IF the economy progresses as expected. Meanwhile, in the post-meeting press conference, inflation was categorised as “transitory” and seen coming back close to the bank’s 2.0% target by the end of the forecast horizon.
Needless to say, markets were completely wrong-footed, and governor Bailey & co. now face intense scrutiny regarding the bank’s credibility in light of this failure to properly guide investor expectations. The governor retorted to a critical press that it was not the BoE’s job to guide market rates, which is not something you would see Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying; the Fed Chair, who just masterfully pulled of a QE taper without creating any notable market drama, understands the importance of guiding market expectations properly overtime to the transmission of monetary policy to the economy. In private, BoE members will know they messed up. But volatility surrounding BoE policy in UK markets is likely to be elevated in the months ahead as markets question whether they can trust anything BoE members are telling them.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|0.8483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8463
|Daily SMA50
|0.8525
|Daily SMA100
|0.8536
|Daily SMA200
|0.859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8513
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8472
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8476
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8403
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8488
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8466
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8449
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8426
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.