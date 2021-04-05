EUR/GBP continues steady downside grind as UK unlocks economy, now under 0.8500

- EUR/GBP dropped convincingly beneath the 0.8500 level for the first time since last February on Monday.
- UK PM Boris Johnson announced that the UK will be moving to stage two of its roadmap out of lockdown.
EUR/GBP dropped convincingly beneath the 0.8500 level for the first time since last February on Monday, the pair having fallen in seven out of the last eight session now since it dropped back sharply from the mid-0.8600s on 25 March. Conviction in the move has not been especially high, given the absence of European market participants given the Easter Monday public holiday seen across most countries on the continent.
The pair is currently consolidating in the 0.8490s, having rebounded modestly from session lows in the 0.8470s. A slow and steady grind to the downside seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future amid the better near-term outlook of the UK’s economy versus the EU and amid a lack of any notable areas of support ahead of the February 2020 lows around the 0.8300 handle.
Driving the day
There hasn’t been a great deal to update on out of the EU on Monday; France went into its new four-week national lockdown over the weekend as expected. Italy also went into lockdown over the weekend in a bid to stop an Easter holiday’s related surge in infections, again as expected.
News out of the UK on Monday has been a little more interesting; UK PM Boris Johnson announced that the country will be moving ahead to stage of its reopening plan on 12 April, as hoped, meaning that most businesses (aside from indoor hospitality) will be permitted to reopen as long as safety and social distancing guidelines are followed. Moreover, the UK government announced that it will adopt a new traffic light system for international travel and will also make two free tests available to each member of the public every week.
FX investors seem to have taken the news well, with GBP one of the best performing G10 currencies on the day. Each time the UK crosses a new milestone on its road towards normalisation, even if it is expected, it highlights the differing fortunes of the EU and UK. The latter is in lockdown as it struggles to contain a third wave of infections and with its vaccine rollout. When infections rates will drop and lockdowns will be eased is highly uncertain. Conversely, the UK, with its highly efficient vaccine rollout, looks to be on a one-way trip towards (relative) normality and freedom, with even the main scientific advisors now talking about how there will be no more lockdowns in the UK.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8498
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.8512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.8664
|Daily SMA100
|0.8828
|Daily SMA200
|0.8938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8501
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
