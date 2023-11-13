EUR/GBP consolidates near 0.8730 ahead of UK Employment, Eurozone Q3 GDP data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/GBP trades back and forth near 0.8730 ahead of UK/Eurozone data.
  • The Eurozone economy is seen contracting by 0.1% for the second time in a row.
  • UK’s employment data will guide further action in the Pound Sterling.

The EUR/GBP pair trades directionless near 0.8730 as investors await crucial UK/Eurozone data. The cross struggles for action ahead of the Eurozone preliminary Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, will demonstrate the impact of higher interest rates on economic activities.

According to the projections, the Eurozone economy registered de-growth by 0.1%. The economic activities in the Q2 were also contracted by 0.1%. The second straight decline in GDP data is characterized as a technical recession in an economy, which will force European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to lean towards keeping interest rates unchanged in December.

More interest rates from the ECB are less likely but the ‘higher for longer’ interest rates narrative will remain intact. ECB President Christine Lagarde commented on Friday that higher interest rates for a long period would contribute to returning inflation to 2%.

On the Pound Sterling front, fears of an excessive slowdown in the UK economy have escalated as business investment fell significantly in Q3 due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) and weak demand in domestic and overseas markets.

Meanwhile, investors await the UK employment data, which will be published at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday. As per the consensus, the Unemployment Rate in the three months ending September is seen unchanged at 4.2%. The Claimant Count Change for October rose by 15K, lower than 20.4K reading from September.

In addition to the UK employment, wage growth data will be keenly watched. Investors should note that stubborn wage growth in the UK economy is a major contributor to persistent price pressures.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8733
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.874
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8703
Daily SMA50 0.8659
Daily SMA100 0.8622
Daily SMA200 0.8689
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8756
Previous Daily Low 0.8716
Previous Weekly High 0.8756
Previous Weekly Low 0.865
Previous Monthly High 0.8754
Previous Monthly Low 0.8616
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8697
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8679
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8758
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8777
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

