EUR/GBP consolidates last week's impressive gains, trades around 0.8650

- EUR/GBP fell sharply in the early European session.
- Retail Sales in Europe increased more than expected in February.
- BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro is scheduled to deliver a speech.
The EUR/GBP pair staged an impressive rally last week and gained more than 150 pips. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Monday and was last seen losing 0.25% on a daily basis at 0.8650.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, however, EUR/GBP's drop in the early European session looks more like a technical correction rather than a reversal. Reflecting this sentiment, the latest CFTC data revealed that speculators' net long GBP positions fell to the lowest level in nine weeks.
While speaking to reporters on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman noted that significant differences with the European Union remain despite some constructive talks.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Eurostat showed that Retail Sales in the euro area expanded by 3% in February. Although this reading beat analysts' estimate for an increase of 1.5% it was largely ignored by market participants.
Later in the session, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro will be delivering a speech.
EUR/GBP outlook
“EUR/GBP not only maintains a base above key resistance at 0.8643/65 – the 23.6% retracement of the December/April fall, highs from the second half of March and 55-day average – but with the market closing above 0.8574 on Friday a bullish reversal week has also been established to further reinforce a recovery story," said Credit Suisse analysts.
Analysts further noted that the initial support is located at 0.8646 ahead of 0.8578. Below the latter, additional losses could be seen toward the 0.8526/21 area, where buyers are likely to show interest again.
Additional levels to watch for
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8652
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.8682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8577
|Daily SMA50
|0.864
|Daily SMA100
|0.8811
|Daily SMA200
|0.8927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8697
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8697
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8472
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8666
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
