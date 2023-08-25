EUR/GBP consolidates its gains around 0.858, eyes on ECB’s Lagarde speech

The EUR/GBP cross oscillates in a narrow trading range around 0.8580 heading into the early European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's speech at the Jackson Hole annual symposium later in the day. The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) QoQ for the second quarter remained unchanged at 0%, as expected. On a yearly basis, a growth number contracted at 0.2%, in line with market consensus. Investors had already priced in the lower likelihood of an interest rate rise at the September meeting, given moderate GDP growth and milder inflation data released. Earlier in the week, the first reading of the Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI came In at 47.0 from 48.6 and against the expectation of 48.5. Germany’s Composite PMI declined to 44.7 from 48.5 prior lower than the estimation of 48.3. On the other hand, the UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence for August improved to -25 from -30 prior and better-than-expected at -29. On Wednesday, the UK Manufacturing PMI dropped to 42.5 versus 45.3 prior. Meanwhile, Service PMI came in at 48.7, lower than the 50.8 expected and 51.3 in the previous month. The downbeat UK data raised concerns of an impending recession and convinced the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates in a slower pace for the entire year, Moving on, market participants will keep an eye on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech at the Jackson Hole annual symposium. The speech could provide insights into economic conditions and hints about the ECB’s monetary policy. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.