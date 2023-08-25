EUR/GBP consolidates its gains around 0.858, eyes on ECB’s Lagarde speech

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/GBP consolidates its gain around the 0.8580 area ahead of the ECB’s Lagarde speech.
  • The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 remained unchanged at 0% QoQ, the annual figure came in at -0.2%.  
  • The downbeat UK data raised concerns of an impending recession in the economy.
  • Investors await the ECB’s Lagarde speech later in the day. 

The EUR/GBP cross oscillates in a narrow trading range around 0.8580 heading into the early European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's speech at the Jackson Hole annual symposium later in the day. 

The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) QoQ for the second quarter remained unchanged at 0%, as expected. On a yearly basis, a growth number contracted at 0.2%, in line with market consensus. Investors had already priced in the lower likelihood of an interest rate rise at the September meeting, given moderate GDP growth and milder inflation data released.

Earlier in the week, the first reading of the Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI came In at 47.0 from 48.6 and against the expectation of 48.5. Germany’s Composite PMI declined to 44.7 from 48.5 prior lower than the estimation of 48.3.

On the other hand, the UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence for August improved to -25 from -30 prior and better-than-expected at -29. On Wednesday, the UK Manufacturing PMI dropped to 42.5 versus 45.3 prior. Meanwhile, Service PMI came in at 48.7, lower than the 50.8 expected and 51.3 in the previous month. The downbeat UK data raised concerns of an impending recession and convinced the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates in a slower pace for the entire year, 

Moving on, market participants will keep an eye on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech at the Jackson Hole annual symposium. The speech could provide insights into economic conditions and hints about the ECB’s monetary policy. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP pair. 

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8581
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.8579
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8584
Daily SMA50 0.8583
Daily SMA100 0.8649
Daily SMA200 0.8715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8582
Previous Daily Low 0.8537
Previous Weekly High 0.8633
Previous Weekly Low 0.8524
Previous Monthly High 0.8701
Previous Monthly Low 0.8504
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8565
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.855
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8505
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8595
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8611
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8639

 

 

EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0800 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0800 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 on Friday’s European morning. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven flows, as investors turn cautious ahead of the speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium. German IFO coming up next. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2550, Powell eyed

GBP/USD drops toward 1.2550, Powell eyed

GBP/USD is losing ground toward 1.2550 in the European morning. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable. 

GBP/USD News

Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support

Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support

Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.

Gold News

Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million

Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million

Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $5.67 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama.

Read more

Market jitters ahead of Jackson Hole

Market jitters ahead of Jackson Hole

The main event today will be the US Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium where Powell will deliver his speech 16:05 CET. This is an opportunity the chairman has previously used to correct market views, for example last year. ECB president Lagarde will speak at 21:00 CET.

Read more

