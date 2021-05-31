EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8600 ahead of German CPI, risk-on sentiment

- EUR/GBP remained unchanged virtually in the initial European trading hours.
- Upbeat economic data, rate hike expectations lift the demand for the cable.
- ECB signals delayed rate hike hurting the sentiment around the euro.
The EUR/GBP price remained subdued on the first trading day of the week ahead of the German inflation data. The cross is confined in a very narrow trade band comprising a 10-pip movement for the time being.
As of writing, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8595, up 0.06% for the day.
Investors' improved risk appetite post upbeat US economic data amid Fed’s dovish stance on the monetary policy prompts market participants to rush toward riskier assets.
GBP remained upbeat on sound economic data as the economy is gearing up for stage four of reopening on June 21st, despite the threat of the Indian variant of covid-19.
The Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Gertijan Vielghe, signaled that the central bank might start raising interest rates sooner than expected in 2022 if the economy continues to show signs of recovery.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) reiterated its commitment to preserve favourable financing conditions using the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) envelope until at least March 2022. This, in turn, hurt the shared currency’s sentiment.
The tussle over Brexit continues to influence the cross movement. In the latest development, the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported Q1 trade between UK and EU dropped 23% in Q1, compared with 0.8% with the rest of the world.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the release of German harmonized Index of Consumer Inflation (HICP) to gauge market sentiment.
EUR/GBP Additional Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8624
|Daily SMA50
|0.8626
|Daily SMA100
|0.8679
|Daily SMA200
|0.8859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8607
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8575
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8672
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8575
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
