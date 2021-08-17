EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8520 ahead of critical UK Job data

EUR/GBP edges higher in the early European session on Tuesday.

The Euro gains investors confidence amid global risk sentiment.

The sterling remains on the backfoot amid rising coronavirus cases and Brexit chaos.

After making a low of 0.8483 in the previous session, EUR/GBP manages to trade higher in the European session. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with underlying bullish sentiment ahead of crucial fundamental data.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8516, up 0.18 % for the day.

The shared currency gathers momentum against the pound amid global risk sentiment, which went sour against the combination of factors. The disappointing Chinese data, the continuous spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant coupled with political upheaval in Afganisthan helped the Euro to gain as a less risky asset than the sterling.

On the other hand, the sterling was weighed down by the decision of the Bank of England (BOE) earlier in the month to keep interest rates and the asset-purchase programme on hold irrespective of the jump in inflation and signs of economic growth.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading down at 4,462 with 0.27% losses

As for now, traders are waiting for the slew of major fundamental data to take fresh trading impetus: the UK Claimant Count Change, Unemployment Rate, EU Gross Domestic Data (GDP), and Construction Output.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8514 Today Daily Change 0.0008 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 0.8506 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8523 Daily SMA50 0.8554 Daily SMA100 0.8591 Daily SMA200 0.872 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8516 Previous Daily Low 0.8484 Previous Weekly High 0.8518 Previous Weekly Low 0.845 Previous Monthly High 0.867 Previous Monthly Low 0.85 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8503 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8496 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8488 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.847 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8457 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.852 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8534 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8552



