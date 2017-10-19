EUR/GBP clocks 5-day high, eyes Puigdemont's decision

EUR/GBP clocks 5-day high, eyes Puigdemont's decisionBy Omkar Godbole
EUR/GBP clocked a 5-day high of 0.8958 in Europe, despite reports that Catalan leader Puigdemont is set to bid for independence today.
The official decision is due at 08:00 GMT. According to La Vanguardia, Puigdemont is all set to tell Spanish PM Rajoy that he is ready for independence. In such a case, the political crisis could worsen as PMI Rajoy has made it clear several times that he would trigger Article 155 of Spain's constitution - a measure that would allow it to start imposing direct rule over semi-autonomous Catalonia - if Puigdemont bids for independence.
So far, the common currency has not shown any sign of weakness. But, things may change if the political tensions escalate.
Meanwhile, the UK retail sales data due at 08:30 GMT could influence the demand for the British Pound.
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
The cross was last seen trading around 0.8950 levels. The immediate resistance is lined up at 0.8993, which, if breached, would expose 0.9033 (previous week's high) and 0.9049 (late Oct 2016 high). On the downside, breach of support at 0.8929 (100-DMA) would expose support at 0.8897 (previous day's low) and 0.8891 (July 27 low).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Low
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.