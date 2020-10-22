EUR/GBP clings to modest recovery gains, just below mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP continues to attract some dip-buying ahead of the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
- The GBP bulls refrained from placing aggressive bets and extended some support to the pair.
- A softer tone surrounding the shared currency kept a lid on any strong gains, at least for now.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the first half of the European trading session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below mid-0.9000s.
The cross managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the key 0.9000 psychological mark and has now recovered a part of the previous day's steep intraday fall of around 125 pips. It is worth recalling that prospects for the resumption of Brexit talks provided a strong boost to the British pound on Wednesday and exerted some heavy pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
Meanwhile, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier warned on Wednesday that level playing field remains a fundamental concern and that there will be no trade deal without a fair solution for fisheries. It is worth recalling that the recent trade talks between the UK and the EU had stalled amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues.
Adding to this, the imposition of fresh lockdown restriction in some parts of the UK, to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections, further held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the EUR/GBP cross to find some support near 100-day EMA and regain positive traction on Thursday.
On the other hand, the shared currency was being weighed down by a strong pickup in the USD demand. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK, a softer tone surrounding the common currency kept a lid on any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross and warrant some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9034
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9086
|Daily SMA50
|0.9066
|Daily SMA100
|0.9045
|Daily SMA200
|0.8886
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9122
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9007
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal.