EUR/GBP clings to modest gains, just above 0.9200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP edged higher for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • Bulls might need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.9220 area.
  • The incoming Brexit headlines continue to influence the British pound.

The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest gains through the first half of the European trading action and was last seen trading just above the 0.9200 round-figure mark.

The cross once again struggled to capitalize on its move beyond the mentioned level and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 0.9215-20 region. The British pound got a minor lift after the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said that we remain determined to strike a Brexit deal.

Barnier will be in London for informal talks until Friday and the optimistic remarks turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the EUR/GBP cross. However, growing market fears about a second lockdown in the UK held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets.

It is worth recalling that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules to curb the rise in coronavirus cases and warned to introduce greater restrictions if this does not work. This coupled with the disappointing release of the UK Services PMI helped limit the downside for the EUR/GBP cross.

Apart from this, a modest pickup in the shared currency further extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross. The shared currency seemed rather unaffected by mixed Eurozone PMI prints for September, instead took cues from some USD profit-taking on the back of the prevalent upbeat market mood.

Bulls, however, are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.9220 area before positioning for any further appreciating move. The EUR/GBP cross might then build on the momentum, marking its fifth consecutive day of a positive move, and climb further towards the 0.9060 area.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9206
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.9195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.906
Daily SMA50 0.905
Daily SMA100 0.9003
Daily SMA200 0.8827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.922
Previous Daily Low 0.9144
Previous Weekly High 0.9266
Previous Weekly Low 0.9083
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9191
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9173
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9229
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9263
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

