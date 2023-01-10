In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the Eurozone , the aforementioned bullish fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional gains. That said, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance and is more likely to remain capped near the 0.8865-0.8875 heavy supply zone.

The shared currency, on the other hand, benefits from hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) rhetoric. In fact, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last Thursday that it would be desirable to reach the right terminal rate by next summer. Furthermore, ECB expects wage growth to be very strong over the next few quarters.

The British Pound's relative underperformance comes amid a bleak outlook for the UK economy, which has been fueling expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle. Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand is seen weighing on the Sterling and lending some support to the EUR/GBP cross.

The EUR/GBP cross regains positive traction following an early dip to sub-0.8800 levels and moves away from over a two-week low touched the previous day. The cross sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.8825-0.8835 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.