EUR/GBP clings to gains near two-week tops, around 0.8470-75 region

- EUR/GBP caught some fresh bids on Monday and climbed to over two-week tops.
- Brexit jitters acted as a headwind for the British pound and remained supportive.
- Hawkish BoE expectations held bulls from placing aggressive bets around the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around the 0.8470 area, just below over two-week tops set earlier this Monday.
Following Friday's downfall, the EUR/GBP cross regained traction on the first day of a new week and is now looking to build on its recovery from YTD lows, around the 0.8400 mark touched last week. The British pound's relative underperformance comes amid the ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights between the UK and France.
In the latest development, France seized a British boat last week and the UK threatened to take retaliatory action. On Sunday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron met to ease the tension, though remain at loggerheads. Apart from this, a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol acted as a headwind for the sterling.
On the other hand, a subdued US dollar demand extended some support to the shared currency, which was seen as another factor that provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross. That said, expectations for an imminent rate hike move by the Bank of England held traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the GBP and capped gains for the cross.
On the economic data front, the UK Manufacturing PMI was finalized at 57.8 for September as against the 57.7 estimated originally. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus. The focus remains on the upcoming BoE monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which will help determine the near-term trajectory for the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8471
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8467
|Daily SMA50
|0.8529
|Daily SMA100
|0.8539
|Daily SMA200
|0.8596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8475
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8433
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8476
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8403
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
