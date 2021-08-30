EUR/GBP clings to gains near session tops, around 0.8575 ahead of German CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP regained traction on Monday and reversed a major part of Friday’s retracement slide.
  • The recent spike in new COVID-19 cases undermined the sterling and provided a modest boost.
  • A subdued USD demand benefitted the euro and remained supportive of the intraday move up.

The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 0.8570-75 region.

The cross managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week and reversed a major part of Friday's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.8600 mark. The worsening COVID-19 situation was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative underperformance and provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.

According to the official figures released on Sunday, another 33K+ people in Britain tested positive for COVID-19. The country also reported 61 COVID-related deaths, fueling worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the sterling and extended support to the EUR/GBP cross.

On the other hand, the shared currency benefitted from a subdued US dollar price action. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's intraday bounce of around 20 pips from the 0.8560 region. However, a bank holiday in the UK held bulls from placing aggressive bets and might keep a lid on any further gains for the cross.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, beyond the 0.8600 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of prelim German consumer inflation figures, which might influence the EUR/GBP cross and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8574
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.8574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8525
Daily SMA50 0.8548
Daily SMA100 0.8591
Daily SMA200 0.8702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8589
Previous Daily Low 0.8558
Previous Weekly High 0.8594
Previous Weekly Low 0.8543
Previous Monthly High 0.867
Previous Monthly Low 0.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8559
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8543
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8528
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.862

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

