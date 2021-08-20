EUR/GBP clings to gains near multi-week tops, around 0.8575 area

- An offered tone surrounding the sterling assisted EUR/GBP to capitalize on its recent move up.
- Disappointing UK Retail Sales added to worries about job losses and weighed on the sterling.
- Stronger USD kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped any further gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross held on to its gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.8575 region, just below the four-week tops touched earlier this Friday.
The cross gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day and built on its recent strong rebound from mid-0.8400 or the lowest level since February 2020. A combination of factors acted as a headwind for the British pound, which turned out to be an exclusive driver of the EUR/GBP pair's positive move.
The UK monthly Retail Sales dropped 2.5% in July as against market expectations for a modest 0.4% growth. Moreover, sales excluding fuel also fell short of estimates and declined by 2.4% MoM, while readings for June were revised lower. This comes on the back of Wednesday’s softer UK consumer inflation figures.
Apart from this, worries that job losses in the UK will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September now seemed to have dashed hopes for a rate hike from the Bank of England in the near future. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the sterling’s underperformance and provided a goodish lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, sustained US dollar buying weighing on the shared currency, which, in turn, held traders from placing fresh bullish bets and capped gains for the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post its second consecutive weekly gains amid absent relevant economic data from the Eurozone.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8573
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8513
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8591
|Daily SMA200
|0.8714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8566
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8518
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.845
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
