EUR/GBP clings to gains near daily tops, still below mid-0.8900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP attract some dip-buying on Wednesday near 23.6% Fibo. level support.
  • The EU Commission was reported to propose €750 billion in virus recovery fund.
  • The uptick lacked any strong follow-through amid a modest pickup in the sterling.

The shared currency caught some fresh bids in the last hour and lifted the EUR/GBP cross to daily tops, around the 0.8935 region.

The cross stalled its recent pullback from the key 0.9000 psychological mark and managed to attract some dip-buying near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9500-0.8671 fall, around the 0.8880-75 region. The cross reversed the previous day's fall to over one-week lows and was being supported by the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by reports that the EU Commission will propose €750 billion for the coronavirus recovery fund. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA), citing people familiar with the matter, further reported that €500 billion will be in grants and €250 billion will be in loans.

On the other hand, the overnight reports that the EU is willing to drop its ‘maximalist’ approach on fisheries in the next round of Brexit negotiations with the UK helped limit the early weakness around the sterling. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the Eurozone or the UK. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the pair's recent positive move.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8918
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.8904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8837
Daily SMA50 0.8864
Daily SMA100 0.8702
Daily SMA200 0.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8941
Previous Daily Low 0.8881
Previous Weekly High 0.9
Previous Weekly Low 0.8894
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8876
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8848
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8816
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8969
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

