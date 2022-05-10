- EUR/GBP gained some positive traction on Tuesday and inched back closer to the YTD peak.
- The BoE’s gloomy economic outlook continued weighing on sterling and acted as a tailwind.
- Concerns about looming recession undermined the euro and capped any meaningful upside.
The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest intraday gains, around the 0.8570 region through the first half of the European session and had a rather muted reaction to the German data.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8545 zone on Tuesday and has now moved well within the striking distance of the YTD peak touched last week. The Bank of England's warning last week, saying that the economy was at the risk of a recession, suggested that the current rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause. This was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance and acted as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
That said, concerns that the European economy will suffer the most from the Ukraine crisis held back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the shared currency. On the economic data front, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improved from -41.0 in April to -34.3 for the current month, beating estimates of -42.0 by a wide margin. This, however, did little to offset worries about the looming recession or provide any impetus to the EUR/GBP cross.
From a technical perspective, the post-BoE strong move up beyond the very important 200-day SMA and a descending trend-line extending from April 2021 support prospects for additional gains. Hence, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the 0.8600 mark for the first time since October 2021, still looks like a distinct possibility. That said, absent relevant market-moving economic releases warrant some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8389
|Daily SMA50
|0.8375
|Daily SMA100
|0.8376
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8571
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8367
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2300, fading an uptick to near 1.2375. The US dollar resumes its uptrend amid an improving market mood. Looming Brexit and growth concerns weigh down on the British pound.
Gold edges higher amid softer bond yields, lacks bullish conviction
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slide back closer to the $1,850 level, or a near three-month low touched last week. The XAUUSD maintained its bid tone through the early European session.
Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS.
AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings
AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations.