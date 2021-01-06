EUR/GBP clings to gains, just below mid-0.9000s post-Eurozone/UK PMIs

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP regained positive traction on Wednesday and move back closer to weekly tops.
  • The euro bulls seemed unaffected by a downward revision of the Eurozone Services PMIs.
  • The focus now shifts to the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s scheduled speech later today.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its weekly range, just below mid-0.9000s.

Following the previous day's intraday pullback of around 40 pips, the cross managed to regain positive traction on Wednesday and might now be looking to build on its recent bounce from the 0.8930 region. Concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of nationwide lockdown in the UK was seen as a key factor behind the British pound relative underperformance against its European counterpart.

On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by dismal Eurozone data. According to the final version of Markit’s Services PMI, economic activity in Eurozone contracted more sharply than estimated in December and is expected to get worse amid renewed coronavirus-induced lockdowns in the region.

Meanwhile, the UK Services PMI was also revised down to 49.4 from 49.9 estimated early, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, resilience supports prospects for additional gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.9050-55 region will reaffirm the bullish outlook and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 0.9100 round-figure.

Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey for a fresh impetus. Investors will be looking for clues about any further policy easing by the BoE, which will play a dominant role in influencing the GBP price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/GBP cross.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9044
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.9022
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9047
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8983
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9054
Previous Daily Low 0.9014
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8932
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9029
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8989
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8965
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9047
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9071
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9088

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

