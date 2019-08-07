EUR/GBP clings to daily gains above 0.9200

- EUR/GBP retakes the 0.9200 handle and above.
- GBP remains offered on USD-buying, Brexit.
- UK Halifax HPI contracted 0.2% MoM in July.
Following yesterday’s rejection from 2019 highs in the 0.9250 region and subsequent close on the negative territory, EUR/GBP has managed to regain some buying pressure and retake the 0.9200 neighbourhood.
EUR/GBP looks to Brexit, trade
Despite the recent choppy price action, the European cross manages well to keep the topside intact against the backdrop of rising concerns over the probability of a hard Brexit outcome on October 31 and persistent jitters on the US-China trade front.
In the meantime, both the Sterling and the shared currency are today suffering the pick up in the demand for the greenback as trade effervescence eased somewhat in past hours.
Further out, things remain the same around the Brexit limbo after PM Boris Johnson reiterated the country will leave the UK on October 31 and the Irish backstop remains the critical obstacle for the potential resumption of talks between Brussels and London.
In the docket, German Industrial Production unexpectedly contracted at a monthly 1.5% during June, while in the UK, house prices tracked by the Halifax Index dropped 0.2% inter-month in July and rose 4.1% over the last twelve months.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.14% at 0.9214 and faces the immediate hurdle at 0.9259 (2019 high Aug.6) followed 0.9306 (2018 high Aug.29) and finally 0.9411 (monthly high October 2009). On the other hand, a drop below 0.9088 (low Jul.31) would open the door to 0.9050 (21-day SMA) and then 0.8891 (monthly low Jul.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates
The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program. RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark
Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.