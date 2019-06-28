EUR/GBP clinches to 5-month tops just below 0.9000

- EUR/GBP approaches the psychological 0.9000 handle.
- Upbeat mood around the single currency props up the move.
- UK politics keep weighing on GBP sentiment.
The now softer tone around the British Pound is helping EUR/GBP to print fresh multi-month tops closer to the psychological 0.9000 mark.
EUR/GBP boosted by EMU data, looks to G-20
The rally in European cross remains everything but abated so far on Friday, advancing for the seventh session in a row and gaining nearly 6% since May lows in sub-0.8500 region.
Uncertainty around the UK political scenario stays on the rise while candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue their run for Number 10 with the centre of the debate around the ‘no deal’ scenario.
Earlier in the day and in the UK docket, GDP figures showed the economy expanded 0.5% inter-quarter during the January-March period and 1.8% on an annualized basis, both prints matching consensus. Additional data, Business Investment expanded 0.4% QoQ during the same period.
In the euro bloc, flash inflation figures for the month of June surprised to the upside. In fact, headline consumer prices are seen advancing 1.2% from a year earlier while Core prices are expected to rise 1.2% YoY.
What to look for around GBP
Rising uncertainty in the UK political scenario is expected to keep the cautious stance intact around the British Pound, while bouts of USD-selling remains the sole driver behind sporadic bullish attempts in Cable. In the UK economy, mixed-to-poor results from fundamentals continue to add to the sour prospects for the economy in the months to come. On another direction, the overall tone from the BoE appears to have shifted towards a more neutral (dovish?) gear, while uncertainty around Brexit is seen as the main obstacle in determining the next move on rates.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.08% at 0.8978 and a break above 0.8992 (monthly high Jun.17) would expose 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3). On the other hand, the next down barrier aligns at 0.8872 (low Jun.20) followed by 0.8826 (low Jun.5) and then 0.8780 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1400 amid upbeat Core CPI, ahead of G-20
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.