- EUR/GBP moves higher to the vicinity of 0.8750 on Friday.
- GBP-selling is helping the cross on the upside.
- UK Manufacturing PMI dropped to 32.6 in April.
The correction lower in the sterling is allowing EUR/GBP to move to the area of weekly highs in the mid-0.8700s at the end of the week.
EUR/GBP stronger post-UK data
EUR/GBP is prolonging the erratic performance for yet another session, although it has managed to pick up further pace following the breakout of the key 200-day SMA at 0.8729.
The cross met extra buying pressure following the selling bias in the quid after market participants continue to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus on the economy as well as recent rumours that the government could extend the lockdown.
In the docket, the UK manufacturing PMI came in short of expectations at 32.6 in April (from 47.8) showing the increasing deterioration of the outlook amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Additional data saw the BoE’s M4 Money Supply expanding 2.8% MoM in March and Consumer Credit contracting £3.841 billion during the same period. Earlier in the session, house prices tracked by the Nationwide HPI rose 0.7% inter-month and 3.7% on a year earlier.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.58% at 0.8745 and faces the next resistance at 0.8863 (high Apr.6) seconded by 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.20 2019) and then 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12). On the flip side, a drop below 0.8670 (monthly low Apr.30) would expose 0.8637 (100-day SMA) and then 0.8595 (monthly high Jan.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.