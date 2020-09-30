- EUR/GBP gains traction for the second straight session on Wednesday and refreshed weekly tops.
- The overnight dovish comments by the BoE Governor Bailey continued undermining the sterling.
- Brexit optimism, an offered tone around the shared currency might keep a lid on any further gains.
The EUR/GBP cross broke out of its consolidative trading range and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around mid-0.9100s during the early European session.
The cross built on this week's goodish bounce from the 0.9025 region, or three-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart could be attributed to the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's overnight dovish comments.
Speaking at an online event organized by Queen's University Belfast, Bailey said that the BoE was not out of ammunition with regards to additional quantitative easing. Bailey further added that policymakers have not ruled out the possibility of using negative interest rates but are realistic about challenges from banking retail deposits.
Bailey's remarks overshadowed the recent optimism over a Brexit deal and turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on the sterling. Hopes of Brexit deal were further lifted by reports that both sides had been able to engage more closely on the contentious issues of fishing opportunities and state aid, albeit did little to impress the GBP bulls.
On the other hand, the shared currency was being weighed down by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand and comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde, saying that low inflation poses fundamental challenges. This, in turn, kept a lid on any runaway rally for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the positive momentum, for now, stalled near a resistance marked by a downward sloping trend-line resistance, extending from near six-month tops set on September 11th. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9145
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.911
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.8842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9146
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. Investors are awaiting the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls figures and final US GDP.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.