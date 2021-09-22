EUR/GBP climbs to two-week tops, looks to build on momentum beyond 0.8600

- A weaker sterling assisted EUR/GBP to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- The upside seems limited ahead of the BoE meeting and German election this week.
- Strength beyond monthly tops should pave the way for a move to the 0.8570 area.
The EUR/GBP cross climbed to fresh two-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.8600 round-figure mark.
The cross regained traction on Wednesday and is now looking to build on its recent bounce from the key 0.8500 psychological mark, or near one-month lows touched last week. The British pound's relative underperformance lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
On the other hand, a subdued US dollar price action acted as a tailwind for the shared currency, which, in turn, extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross. That said, the upside seems limited as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets heading into this week's key event risk – the BoE meeting on Thursday and the German federal election on Sunday.
Hence, any subsequent positive move is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the monthly swing highs, around the 0.8615 region. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any further gains amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the UK.
From a technical perspective, some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier will set the stage for additional gains. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the momentum and climb further towards challenging the 0.8670 supply zone before eventually aiming to reclaim the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8566
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8572
|Daily SMA200
|0.8665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8501
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
