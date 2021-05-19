EUR/GBP climbs to one-week highs near 0.8650

- Euro among top performers on Wednesday, boosted by yield differentials.
- EUR/GBP eyes the 20-day simple moving average and the 0.8650 area.
The EUR/GBP is rising for the second day in a row, and recently it printed a fresh one-week high at 0.8642. It is hovering around 0.8635/40 with a bullish tone intact. A stronger euro across the board and a bearish correction in GBP/USD boosted the EUR/GBP to the upside. Also, technical factors favored the move.
The euro is sharply higher versus the Swiss franc. The EUR/CHF jumped on Wednesday to 1.1027, reaching the highest level since April 29, and then it pulled back, holding above 1.1000.
Cable is retreating from monthly highs, and it bottomed at 1.4129. Risk aversion across financial markets weighed on GBP/USD, adding more support to EUR/GBP.
From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP continues to move with an upside bias, near a strong resistance area seen at 0.8650, a horizontal level, and the 20-day moving average. A break above would expose the next resistance at 0.8670, and then attention would turn to the 0.8700 mark.
On the flip side, 0.8625 (previous resistance) is now the immediate support, followed by 0.8605/10 (daily low).
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8636
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8652
|Daily SMA50
|0.8619
|Daily SMA100
|0.871
|Daily SMA200
|0.8875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8619
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8561
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.22 as the dollar pares its gains
EUR/USD has bounced off the lows and trades above 1.22 as the dollar loses some ground, following the lead from US Treasury yields. The market mood remains damp ahead of the Fed's meeting minutes.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.42 ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, close to the daily lows, despite falling returns on US debt, which have dragged the dollar down. UK PM Johnson seemed calm about the spread of the a new variant in the UK.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.42 ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, close to the daily lows, despite falling returns on US debt, which have dragged the dollar down. UK PM Johnson seemed calm about the spread of the a new variant in the UK.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,900
Gold declined toward the 200-day SMA on Wednesday. Buyers remain in control following the technical correction. Next target is located at $1,900 but indicators show overbought readings.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.