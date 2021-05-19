EUR/GBP climbs to one-week highs near 0.8650

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro among top performers on Wednesday, boosted by yield differentials.
  • EUR/GBP eyes the 20-day simple moving average and the 0.8650 area.

The EUR/GBP is rising for the second day in a row, and recently it printed a fresh one-week high at 0.8642. It is hovering around 0.8635/40 with a bullish tone intact. A stronger euro across the board and a bearish correction in GBP/USD boosted the EUR/GBP to the upside. Also, technical factors favored the move.

The euro is sharply higher versus the Swiss franc. The EUR/CHF jumped on Wednesday to 1.1027, reaching the highest level since April 29, and then it pulled back, holding above 1.1000.

Cable is retreating from monthly highs, and it bottomed at 1.4129. Risk aversion across financial markets weighed on GBP/USD, adding more support to EUR/GBP.

From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP continues to move with an upside bias, near a strong resistance area seen at 0.8650, a horizontal level, and the 20-day moving average. A break above would expose the next resistance at 0.8670, and then attention would turn to the 0.8700 mark.

On the flip side, 0.8625 (previous resistance) is now the immediate support, followed by 0.8605/10 (daily low).

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8636
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.8614
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8652
Daily SMA50 0.8619
Daily SMA100 0.871
Daily SMA200 0.8875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8619
Previous Daily Low 0.8582
Previous Weekly High 0.87
Previous Weekly Low 0.8561
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8596
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8568
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8554
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8628
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8642
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8665

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

